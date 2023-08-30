Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Taking a suo-motu cognizance in the Muzaffarnagar Muslim boy slapping incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and DGP Vijay Kumar, asking them to furnish a detailed report in the matter within four weeks time.

A video of the Muslim boy getting slapped by his classmates in UP's Muzaffarnagar had sparked a widespread furor. The classmates of the Muslim student were slapping the victim at the behest of the teacher Tripta Tyagi. In the video, the teacher was making objectionable remarks against the community. People were demanding the removal of the erring teacher Tripta Tyagi.

The errant teacher of the school was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC based on the complaint of the boy's family. Besides, Jamiat Ulema came forward to bear the education expenses of the victim student.

A delegation of Jamiat Ulema had an interaction with the student at the Khubbapur village recently. After the meeting, it was decided by the organization to adopt the child. An office-bearer of the organization said that the student would be enrolled in the English Medium Kohinoor Public School located in the Shahpur area.

"The organization will foot the bill for his studies. Whether he wants to become an officer, or a doctor, or something else, his entire expenses will be the responsibility of the Jamiat Ulema," said Maulana Mukarram, Muzaffarnagar district convenor of the organization.