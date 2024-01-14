Ayodhya: Ram Mandir case litigant Iqbal Ansari said Muslims are not bothered about the need for a mosque in Dhannipur.

"I have been saying for a long time, no Muslim is questioning whether the mosque will be built there or not," he said. Ansari may be entangled in legal battles regarding its demolition, but after the Supreme Court's decision on November 9, 2019, he welcomed the verdict wholeheartedly. Now, he is also quite pleased with the construction of the Ram Temple. However, his perspective on the proposed mosque in Dhannipur is quite different.

Iqbal Ansari, who shared his views on various issues, including the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, explicitly advocated cultivating the proposed mosque land and sharing the crops equally between Hindus and Muslims. "When pilgrims come here, employment opportunities will increase."

He continued, "I will say this much about it, there is no need for a mosque there now. This is also an appeal to Muslims. There is no need for a mosque there now. The land, five acres that have been allotted, Zafar Bhai needs it, let him cultivate it. Whatever produce comes, let it be distributed among Hindus and Muslims," he said.

Iqbal mentioned that Zafar Farooqu is the trustee of the mosque in Dhannipur and the chairman of the Waqf Board. Whether the mosque is built or not, Muslims are not asking him about it. The government has provided the land, and Muslims have no complaints, he added.

He emphasised that he did not want to be involved in this dispute. Talking about the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple, Iqbal said, "See, the issue here is about Ayodhya. It's a good thing, the temple is ready. Pooja is going to be held. People from across the country and abroad are coming. There should be unity and respect for everyone." Iqbal mentioned that he has received an invitation for Ram Lalla consecration.

Iqbal said he will go alone without any involvement of relatives or neighbours. When asked about the thoughts and issues of Muslims on this matter, he said that development is taking place in Ayodhya with the construction of the Ram Temple.