Moradabad: Before the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the demolition of the Babri Masjid at the site has long been a bone of contention and hostility between the Hindus and Muslims in the country. Now when the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is weeks away, a Muslim youth in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh is busy making replicas of the Ram Mandir he said are selling like hot cakes in the market.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Shoaib Shamsi, owner of the 'Nizam Metal Artware' in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad said that his firm is one among the many invited to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and will represent Moradabad, the hub of brass work, to the grand event. Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22 in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh with preparations for the ceremony going on in full swing.

Shamsi said that on the demand of the people, he first made a model of Ram Mandir from brass metal and sold it in the market which was well-received by the people. Later, he made gold, silver, and copper-coated models of Ram Mandir and sold them in the market. Shamsi said that he is working on the wooden models of the Ram temple which are in high demand among the people given lower prices.

“This is because the wooden model is produced at a lower cost than brass. It looks very beautiful and common people are readily buying it,” he said. According to Shoaib Shamsi, the demand for this model of Ram Mandir is very high which they are also not able to fulfill. He said that one of the special features of this model of Ram Mandir is that a carved statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been installed in the model.