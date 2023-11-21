MUSLIM SOCIAL WORKER WANTS COW TO BE DECLARED AS NATIONAL ANIMAL STAGES UNIQUE PROTEST IN SHAHJAHANPUR

Navi Salman dug his own grave at Khirni Bagh Ramlila Maidan and lay down with his head out of the grave. The social worker said that he wants the cow to be declared as the national animal as this is the only way to save the animal. He has submitted a memorandum to the district administration regarding this. Salman said that until the cow is declared as the national animal, he will continue to protest like this. Salman's unique gesture drew a crowd which gathered to see Salman, who buried himself in the mud. Before this, Salman has staged a dharna by standing in the river.