MUSLIM BUSINESSMAN OFFERS PUJA AT LETE HANUMAN TEMPLE SENDS PASHMINA SHAWL TO LORD RAM

Prayagraj: A Muslim businessman from the holy city of Prayagraj brought a pashmina shawl for Ram Lalla ahead of the January 22 consecration setting an example of communal harmony.

Haji Mohammad Aslam not only participated at the special puja being held in Lete Hanuman temple on Tuesday night but also presented the woollen shawl to Shri Ram. He termed Shri Ram as 'Maryada Purushottam Prabhu'.

"Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram belongs to everyone irrespective of case and creed. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian all are his children," Aslam said. On January 22, Haji will celebrate Ram Utsav by lighting 51 lamps in Prayagraj. Aslam presented the shawl to Mahant Balveer Giri of Lete Hanuman temple and asked him to send it to Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Balveer Giri too accepted his gift and urged him to keep it on the same shelves and take it to Ayodhya.

Balveer Giri said he would send the shawl given by the Muslim businessman to Ayodhya along with the wardrobe. The priests and members of the trust, who are tasked with decorating Ram Lalla would use it at their convenience.