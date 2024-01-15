Lucknow: As famous poet Munawwar Rana passed away at SGPGI in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, let us rewind back to the times when Rana's cryptic courted controversy around important events.

Farmers protest: Controversial lines of Munawwar Rana was much discussed during the farmers' movement. Rana had called for demolition of the Parliament to make it a farm. “At least some people of this country will get bread. The fate of the farmers will change after burning the warehouses built by the rich. I am speaking the truth in the court of lies, slit my neck or burn me alive,” he had said.

After this couplet many political leaders and poets had condemned Rana's lines. Seeing himself under fire, Rana had deleted the tweet.

Teacher's killing amid controversial French cartoon: In 2020, a female teacher was strangled to death amid a row over blasphemous cartoon in France. Rana had also justified the act and said that your religion is like your mother adding such a cartoon has been made to target and tease Muslims. However, after the statement, he also presented his clarification.

2022 UP elections: Similarly, during the 2022 assembly elections, while targeting the Yogi government and BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Rana had said that if Yogi Adityanath and BJP government comes to power in UP, he will migrate from Uttar Pradesh elsewhere. However, after the formation of the BJP government, Munawwar Rana remained calm.

CAA-NRC protests: During the movement against the NRC in 2020-21, Munawwar Rana did not shy away from giving a statement. Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, he had said that AAP is feeling scared in Uttar Pradesh. He said that BJP wants to make the entire country a Hindu nation. Munawwar Rana did not stop here, he also pointed fingers at the Supreme Court of the country.