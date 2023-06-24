MUMBAI POLICE DETAINS UP MAN FOR MAKING BOMB BLAST THREATS

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has detained a man from Jaunpur area of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly threatening to carry out bomb blasts in Mumbai and Pune cities on Saturday, official sources said. The accused arrested has been identified as Darvesh Rajbhar. An official said that the accused was tracked by the Oshivara Police on the basis of Whatsapp chats in which he made bomb threats to the Mumbai Police.

A police official said that accused Darvesh sent a message on the Whatsapp number of the Mumbai police on the mornings of 22nd and 23rd of June wherein he threatened to carry out bomb blasts in Mumbai and Pune cities on the evening of 24 June. The accused threatening to detonate bombs in Andheri Kurla area, an official said.

In the bomb threat message, Darvesh stated that he had received Rs 2 crore to detonate the bombs, added the official. He said that Darvesh sought Rs 2 lakh to prevent the bomb blasts saying he and his accomplices will leave for Malaysia. Following the bomb threat message, police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

While preliminary investigation suggested that the bomb threat message was a hoax, a police official said that they did not want to take chances and tracked the number from which the threats were made. Besides, a case under FIR number 278/23 u/s 505 (1)(B), 505(2), 185 IPC was also registered at Amboli Police Station in this regard, he said.

The Technical Team of the Mumbai Police nabbed the accused from Jaunpur area of UP and took him into custody. Further investigation into the case is going on.