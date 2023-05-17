MUKHTAR ANSARI ACQUITTED IN 2009 ATTEMPT TO MURDER CASE BY GHAZIPUR COURT

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): A Ghazipur MP/MLA Court on Wednesday acquitted Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari accused in the conspiracy of a murder attempt in the Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad area in the district.

In 2009, Mir Hasan filed a case of attempt to murder against Ansari under 120B. A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur.

Earlier on May 8, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari appealed to the Allahabad High Court against the sentence given by the special court of Ghazipur in a 16-year-old gangster act case.

Ansari has also given notice to the UP government to appeal against this sentence, and the appeal can be filed soon. The Ghazipur MP/MLA Court convicted the BSP leader in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on Afzal. Pertaining to this, the gangster-turned-politician also lost his Lok Sabha membership.

On April 29, the court had sentenced Ansari to 10 years imprisonment along with imposing a fine of Rs five lakh upon him. The case relates to his involvement in the kidnapping of Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nankishore Rungta in 1996 and murder of BJP MLA Krishnand Rai in 2005. Mukhtar's brother former MP Afzal Ansari was also booked under the Gangsters Act and accused of murdering Rai. Afzal was sentenced to four-year imprisonment following which he was disqualified from Lok Sabha. On Friday, three arms licenses of Afzal were also canceled on the instruction of the district magistrate. (With Agency Inputs)