Lucknow: The suspension of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali by party supremo Mayawati on December 9 on allegations of 'anti-party' activities have created a huge political buzz ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Heated arguments were exchanged on the floor of the house as the MP from Amroha denied his party's charges against him.

As per reports, there were allegations against Ali of not catering to the needs of the party. It is also said that he seldom met Mayawati and did not connect with her on social media platforms as well. He neither reposted BSP's posts nor did he appreciate steps taken by the party. When ETV Bharat crosschecked Ali's X (formerly Twitter) handle, it found out that he had not posted anything on the party's behalf in the past year.

It was an open secret that Ali had no business with the party for the past several years despite being a member of the party. This severely affected the image of the party and the morale of the other BSP leaders.

However, concerns grow deeper as this is not the first time that a leader has been suspended from the BSP. On August 29, Mayawati expelled Imran Masood, a prominent Muslim leader of Western Uttar Pradesh, from the party, also on charges of indiscipline and alleged anti-party activities. Sources in the BSP said that the party leadership was upset with some of his statements in the media praising top leaders of the Congress. Masood later joined the Congress after being expelled.

Adding to existing woes, Ali was often seen rubbing shoulders with members of other parties. This did not go down well with his colleagues, who considered him to be a double-crosser. The BSP refrained from reacting to the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the parliament. However, the otherwise silent Ali advocated her case and spoke on her behalf, angering his party members. Reports confirmed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi came to meet Danish Ali at his residence personally. Ali then shared a photo of him and Gandhi on social media. Not only this, he also shared pictures of him with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and also posted a sad note on the death anniversary of Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. As per political experts, Mayawati was fed up with Ali's irresponsible acts and was forced to take such a stringent step.

Mayawati has however refused to accept that the party has landed in soup before the Lok Sabha Polls due to successive expulsions of members. She, on the other hand, continues to hold an optimistic stand about her party's performance in the upcoming elections in 2024.