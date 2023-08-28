Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges levelled by women wrestlers, felicitated top 20 meritorious students of high school and intermediate examinations at a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. On the occasion he handed over saffron robes to the students, many of whom were from the Muslim community.

The felicitation was done at a talent award ceremony that was organised at Raghuraj Sharan Singh Inter College. These meritorious students are from the Haldharamau and Katra Bazar blocks and performed well in boards as well as the competitive exams. Apart from saffron robes, the students were honored with medals and certificates.

When Singh was asked about providing saffron robes to Muslim students, he said that such robes were given to all the students. "There is nothing special about it. The robes were given as a mark of honour," he said. District Panchayat President Ghanshyam Mishra, MLC Awadhesh Singh alias Manju Singh, MLA Bawan Singh, Block Chief Bhawani Bhik Shukla, Nagar Panchayat President Paraspur and other leaders BJP workers were present at the programme.

In a major development, the United World Wrestling (UWW) decided to suspend the WFI due to its delay in conducting the elections. Singh had said that the federation failed to conduct the elections on time due to accusations made by some wrestlers. He said that he stepped down from the post of president as asked by the Centre. He said that he tried four times to conduct elections but had always faced obstacles.