Noida: Ahead of the MotoGP main event in Greater Noida on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh was a state brimming with potential in the realm of sports and has become the focus of concerted efforts by both the state government and the central administration.

Addressing a Business Conclave ahead of the thrilling MotoGP race, Chief Minister Adityanath spoke passionately about the state's commitment to promoting sports. This gathering witnessed the participation of notable representatives from major domestic and multinational companies, accompanied by UP government officials including MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Industrial and Exports Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

CM Adityanath revealed that the maiden showing of the high-octane motorcycle race at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) had already sold more than a staggering one lakh tickets. Furthermore, he highlighted the impressive roster of national and international brands associated with the event, ranging from BMW and Tissot to Michelin and RedBull. These partnerships, he emphasized, offered an unparalleled opportunity for brand promotion and dialogue.

But the significance of the MotoGP race extends beyond the roar of the engines. Adityanath underscored its status as a magnet for the global automobile industry. Hosting this prestigious event in Uttar Pradesh, he argued, opens doors to increased investments in both the state and the nation at large. The commitment of the UP government, he pledged, was unwavering in exploring and capitalizing on these opportunities, buoyed by the visionary support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the development of sports and athletes.

Uttar Pradesh, with its current population of 25 crore, boasts a sizable working-age demographic. It's also emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies among Indian states. Adityanath made sure to trace the roots of the event's venue, the Buddh International Circuit, to its development by the state government in 2011. Formerly renowned as the host venue for Formula One Grand Prix, this circuit now stands as a testament to the latent potential of Uttar Pradesh, showcased through an illuminating short film.

The collaborative efforts between the UP government and the central authorities are leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of enhanced sports infrastructure, he said. Plans are afoot to establish stadiums and mini-stadiums in every district of the state, even at the block level, the CM said. As Adityanath proudly stated, there are 58,000 gram panchayats in the state, and open gyms are springing up, inspiring women and youngsters to take up sports.

Uttar Pradesh boasts excellent infrastructure connectivity, be it through rail, road, or waterways, fostering a burgeoning logistics sector, the Chief Minister said. The very location of the MotoGP event aligns with the junction of two vital freight corridors—the Eastern and the Western Freight Corridors, adding another layer of economic potential to the state's multifaceted appeal, he added.