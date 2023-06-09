Agra Uttar Pradesh A 40yearold woman who was the wife of a shoe trader at Bhavna Aroma in Shastripuram of Sikandra police station area was stabbed to death The body of the victim was found late Thursday evening in the forest near Vankhandi Mahadev Temple on the banks of the Yamuna River The woman has been missing since Wednesday afternoonPolice said that the victim woman became targetted by the lover of her minor daughter after she had imposed a ban on her meeting with him The accused allegedly murdered her with the help of a friend The minor daughter is also under suspicion in the caseAccording to the police Udit Bajaj a resident of Bhawna Aroma Shastripuram has a shoe thread business On Wednesday night Udit Bajaj had given a complaint about the disappearance of his wife Anjali Bajaj 40 He said his wife has been missing from the Vankhandi Mahadev temple in Kakraitha since 3 pm On which the police were searching and Anjali s body was found near the Vankhandi Mahadev temple late Thursday evening He was attacked with a sharp weapon on his throat and stomachInvestigation revealed that the daughter had called her mother Anjali to the Vankhandi Mahadev temple by sending a WhatsApp message said Sikandra police station incharge Inspector Anand Kumar Shahi That s why the mother called the husband too Both reached the temple Meanwhile a message came on the father s mobile from the daughter s number Come near Guru s pool I am standing there drop me home On this father Udit Bajaj immediately left his wife Anjali there and reached Guru Ka Taal located on the highway Then the daughter called Udit and said that she has reached home On which Udit returned to the temple But the wife was found missingAlso Read Madhya Pradesh Hindutva outfits give young girls lessons in selfdefence to ward off love jihad Police Commissioner Dr Pritinder Singh said that Anjali s mobile phone was missing There was a rift between Anjali and her minor daughter The parents did not want the daughter to meet her lover Prakhar Gupta Prakhar is older than their daughter and studies at Delhi University Therefore Anjali had put a guard on the daughter She used to check her mobile when she got a callThe mother used to keep an eye on her daughter s social media as well Due to this her lover Prakhar Gupta was upset The accused Prakhar Gupta is absconding from home Six police teams have been deployed in search of the accused