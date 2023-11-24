Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The mortal remains of martyr Paratrooper Commando Sachin Laur was brought to his village Nagalia Gauraula in Uttar Pradesh late on Friday evening. Thousands of people along with Army personnel paid respects to the tricolor-wrapped body of the martyred Commando.

Sachin's body was first brought to Tappal Interchange with full respect. Following this, the convoy left for his village. The last rites will be held near the tomb of his uncle.

Along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP Satish Gautam, Minister of State Anoop Valmiki and other leaders paid their last tributes to Sachin Laur. Sachin lost his life in the fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Martyr Sachin will be given a final farewell with state honours.

"Sachin's uncle Mangeram was martyred in 1999 during the Kargil war. His last rites were performed at his farm outside Nagalia Gaurola village. The last rites of Sachin Laur will be performed near the same mausoleum. Martyr Sachin's marriage was scheduled to take place on December 8 in Jaisetha village under Mant tehsil of Mathura. The cards were printed a day before," his neighbour Ashwani Chaudhary said.

According to Chaudhary, along with wedding shopping, preparations for distributing cards were going on at home. "However, destiny had other plans. The last time Sachin came home was in the month of August," he added.

Five army soldiers including two Captains were injured in the encounter in Rajouri on Wednesday. All of them attained martyrdom on Thursday. Among them, Para Commando Sachin Laur, a resident of Goraula of Tappal was also at the spot.

On Thursday morning, information about Sachin's injury was received from the Army Headquarters. After some time, the news of Sachin's martyrdom came. Army officers also reached Sachin's house and consoled his kin. His father Ramesh Chandra said when the news came about Sachin's demise, the preparations for his marriage were going on.