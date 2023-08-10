MORE TROUBLE FOR SEEMA HAIDER ARRESTED ISI AGENTS SAY WOMEN WERE SENT FROM PAKISTAN TO TRAIN THEM

Lucknow: Five agents of the Pakistani intelligence agency (ISI), arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda have recently disclosed during an interrogation that they were told that some agents, including women, would be sent from across the border to help and train them. This revealation has intensified the mystery around Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who illegally entered India via Nepal with her four children.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) became alert as soon as the issue of woman agent came to the fore. This is the reason why the agency has not been able to give a clean chit to Seema even after interrogating her for five days and investigating the case for more than a month. According to ATS sources, the agency is on the lookout for a woman ISI agent. Only after which, a final decision can be taken on Seema, sources said.

On July 19, while issuing a press note on behalf of the UP Police, it was stated that as per Seema's statement, she had entered Uttar Pradesh from Pakistan via Nepal only to meet Sachin Meena, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar. After this statement it seemed that Seema was only guilty of coming to India illegally but, there was no conspiracy. This is the reason why Seema and Sachin were sent to their homes after questioning.

However, ATS once again swung into action when three ISI agents Raees, Salman and Armaan were arrested on 15 and 18 July and they made some crucial revelations during interrogation.

Based on which, Seema was placed under house arrest and on July 27, a team of UP ATS and local police visited Sachin Meena's house and interrogated Seema. According to sources, the agency suspects that Seema may be one of the agents about whom the arrested ISI agents were told. Thus, despite interrogations and investigations, UP ATS has not been able to give a clean chit to Seema till now, sources said.