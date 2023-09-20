MONKEY DRAGGED WITH ROPE AROUND ITS NECK TILL DEATH IN BULANDSHAHR 3 HELD

Bulandshahr: In an incident of animal atrocity, three persons tied a rope around the neck of a monkey and dragged it till the ape died.

The incident came to light at a factory located in Secunderabad Road under Gulawathi police station area of the district. The accused persons also filmed a video of this incident and made it viral on social media.

The police registered a case against the three accused on the complaint of a youth. All three have been arrested. Nitin Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Ramnagar said two days ago, he saw that the accused Akil and other accomplices Nasir and Faisal dragging a monkey out of the factory after tying a rope around it's neck.

Soon, the monkey died. The video of the incident was filmed and uploaded on Akil's Instagram account and made it viral. The police have registered a report under the Animal Cruelty Act against accused Akil, Nasir and Faisal. SP City Surendra Nath Tiwari said a case has been filed under the Animal Cruelty Act. The three named accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

On Tuesday, dead bodies of more than 10 monkeys have been recovered from the water tank of a closed factory in Kithaur of Meerut. After the information of the local people, the police removed the dead bodies of the monkeys and performed last rites. Money carcasses were recovered from a deep well of an ice-mill, which was closed for years.

It is located in town's Bharat Dharmakanta complex. When the local people started to smell the smell, they suspected a dead body, they informed the police. Cops tried to contact the owner of that closed factory. When cops went inside, they found dead bodies of monkeys lying in a tank. They immediately informed the city panchayat and the forest department. Inspector Rishipal Singh said that with the help of JCB, the pit was dug and a team of veterinary doctors did the post-mortem.