MOBILE PHONES OF UPSRTC BUS DRIVERS CONDUCTORS TO BE CHECKED TO PREVENT SHARING ROUTE INSPECTION INFORMATION

Lucknow: The drivers and conductors of buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will now onwards have to get their mobile phones checked.

An order in this regard was issued by the additional managing director of roadways Annapurna Garg recently. But, the order has elicited strong opposition from drivers and conductors who have termed it as a violation of privacy and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The move comes after it was revealed that some drivers and conductors have formed WhatsApp groups with their colleagues and share information about route inspections whenever such a drive is underway thereby affecting the process. It has thus been decided to check mobile phones of drivers and conductors operating on routes where inspection is undertaken.

If the enforcement officials find any driver or conductor involved in any such activity, then they will send this information to the headquarters. Again, if anyone refuses to show his/her mobile, then action will be taken against the concerned person, officials said. The department has also ordered videography of the entire process, the order further stated.

Uttar Pradesh transport minister Dayashankar Singh also issued a directive in this regard on Thursday and asked both the operators and investigating agencies to abide by the instructions. Singh warned that if anyone is found guilty then he/she may be suspended or his/her contract may even be terminated as per the rules.

The drivers and conductors have condemned the orders of the transport minister and the additional managing director. According to the protesting drivers and conductors, neither the mobile phones nor the SIM cards were provided by the government so the department does not have any right over their personal belongings.

Also Read: UP bus conductor forced to bring baby to work

"These are our personal mobiles. We have personal information stored in our mobiles. The government's order is a violation of our privacy and attempts at exploiting the employees," Pradeep Kumar Pandey, branch president of UP Roadways Employees Union said.