Kanpur: Son of a businessman, a class 10 student, who went missing yesterday was found dead at the house of his tuition teacher's friend in Kanpur on Tuesday. The teacher and her friend have been taken into custody.

Saree businessman Manish Kanodia's son Kushagra, a student of Jaipuria School went to attend his coaching classes on Monday. When he did not return home, his mother became worried and informed his father and grandfather Sanjay Kanodia. The family immediately started searching for him at the houses of his friends. After failing to get any information about his whereabouts from his friends, they filed a complained at Raipurwa police station alleging that their son was kidnapped.

Based on the family's complaint a search operation was launched. The family said that his bike was parked some distance away from the house but the boy could not be found anywhere. The search operation was conducted throughout the night and finally police recovered his body from the house of a youth, who is the teacher's friend in Fazalganj. Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the boy had an affair with his tuition teacher but the reasons for the murder are yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.