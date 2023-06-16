Miscreants arrive in a luxury car in Lucknow, steal goat

Lucknow: In an unusual incident, miscreants, who came in a VIP-number plate luxury car, stole a goat in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday. The incident took place in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital. The video of the incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. Goat owner Arif lodged a complaint at the Gomti Nagar Police Station.

The video shows a luxury car parked on the road, while a goat was roaming around. When the goat went near the car, the next moment the car door opens, and the miscreants dragged the goat inside. After that, the miscreants fled the spot.

The goat owner, Arif, said that on Thursday some youths came in a car. They alighted from the car and kept looking around for some time. After this, when no one was seen in the street, they stole the goat and kept it in the car, and fled. "I was shocked as I did not expect that they steal my goat." he said. The police started an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a youth attempted to give a costly Valentine's gift to his girlfriend turned into a misadventure leading to his arrest. The accused identified as Arvind Kumar tried to steal a goat to sell it and buy Valentine's Day gift. However, the owner of the goat alerted neighbours, who caught the youth, who tried to flee with the stolen goat on his two-wheeler. The police then arrested the accused, along with his friend, who was helping him in this theft.