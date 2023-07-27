Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and thereafter, left her in a sugarcane field, believing her to be dead. Based on the confession of the accused, police recovered the girl lying in the field on Wednesday and arrested the man.

According to the minor's family members, the girl had gone missing on Tuesday while playing with another child in the neighbourhood. They started searching for her in the nearby areas. However, when she was not found for around two hours, they approached the Rampur police station. The police teams conducted a search operation but failed to find the girl.

Official sources said that the son of the accused - same age as that of the girl - told the police that his father had taken away the girl while she was playing. The boy’s father, Rinku Verma, was then rigorously interrogated and ultimately, he confessed his crime. The girl was recovered from the sugarcane field on his confession and was found alive. The victim was immediately rushed to the district hospital. The doctors there then referred the victim to KGMU as her condition still remains critical.

Barabanki (North) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashutosh Mishra, said " The accused, Rinku Verma, has been arrested after registering an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and sections of POCSO Act. During interrogation, Rinku revealed that the girl become unconscious during the sexual assault, and he left her in the field believing her to be dead."