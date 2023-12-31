MINOR GIRL BLUDGEONED TO DEATH AFTER FAILED RAPE ATTEMPT ON HER ACCUSED HELD

Agra: A six-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by a watchman after a failed rape attempt in the Etmadpur area. The survivor was killed by drowning in a water tank and being hit on the head with a stone that made her unrecoginizable, police confirmed.

According to sources, the accused, Rajveer Singh, initially kept pretending to search for the girl along with the family. Subsequently, with the help of a sniffer dog, he was caught within four hours of the atrocious episode.

It is also learned that the miscreant earlier had started painting the wall to pretend he was at home. This was a bid to baffle the police.

During the interrogation, the accused watchman told the police that he had caught the girl on the way. Thereafter, the 45-year-old miscreant tried to rape her, but the attempt failed.

Suraj Rai, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the innocent girl went missing at 1 pm on Saturday and was found near a tube well tank at a distance of 100 meters from the house.