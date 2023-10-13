Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Three men allegedly gang-raped a minor after abducting her in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. They later fled the scene, dumping her in an unconscious state in a deserted place. The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who registered a case against three men. The police detained the three accused on Thursday and an investigation is underway. The victim is currently undergoing treatment. The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Kotwali North police station area limits.

According to police sources, the victim was going to her grandmother's house in the same locality on Wednesday evening when three men abducted her at knifepoint. They took the minor to a deserted area where they raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. The accused threatened the minor girl with dire consequences if she reported the crime to anyone.

Sources said that when the victim's father did not get a call from her about reaching her grandmother's place safely, he grew suspicious. He contacted her grandmother to find out whether his daughter had reached. The victim's family members along with neighbours started searching for her after finding out she did not reach her grandmother's place. While looking for their daughter, they came to know that three men had abducted the girl at knifepoint and taken her to a deserted place.

The girl was found lying unconscious in an empty plot not far away from their locality. The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, after which a complaint was lodged with the police, sources added.