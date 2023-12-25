MEN BASH UP DOCTOR WHO ENTERS KANPUR GSVM MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR COVER AFTER ROAD SKIRMISH

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A doctor at GSVM Medical College in Kanpur was allegedly beaten up by three men, who raised objection over an alleged incident involving a collision between two cars in the Swaroop area of the city on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the accused asked the doctor to stop the car as he was passing through the Swaroop Nagar police station. However, Piyush Gangwar rode his car and headed to the medical college. Once he entered the medical campus, the accused chased him and started abusing him.

Subsequently, the medical personnel arrived on the spot and caught the miscreants. A police case was also filed on Sunday, and an investigation is currently under progress. When the police arrived, the doctor who works at the Forensic Science department, was admitted to Halat Hospital.

Giving details of the incident, Swaroop Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shikhar, said, "A doctor was struck by a car in front of the Medical College Gate in the Swaroop Nagar police station area on Saturday night and was also beaten up by the individuals. A case has been filed under the relevant sections based on the complaint, and three accused have also been taken into custody."