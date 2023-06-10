MEERUT LOCAL BJP LEADER FOUND DEAD INSIDE HOUSE WITH BULLET WOUND

MeerutUttar Pradesh A 35yearold local BJP leader was on Saturday found dead at his house in Govindpuri area under suspicious circumstances with a bullet wound to the chest police said President of BJP s mahanagar city Mukesh Singhal said Nishant Garg had been active for the past five years and was the social media incharge of the regional unit western UP of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM Garg s wife has claimed her husband died by suicide sometime early Saturday morning said Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh In her statement to police Sonia the wife said her husband got extremely drunk Friday night and beat her up too At around 3 am she left for her parent s house located at some distance from their house At 630 am when she returned she saw Garg lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to the chest police saidAlso read Three dead two injured as ambulance rams into parked lorry on PuneBangalore National Highway 4 in KarnatakaWhen police reached the spot they could not find any pistol by his body However when police inspector interrogated Sonia she took out her husband s countrymade pistol and mobile phone from an almirah and handed them over to him The SSP said Sonia told police that when she got back home in the morning she got scared finding her husband dead and hid the pistolSonia could not tell where the countrymade pistol came from he said An empty liquor bottle and a glass was also found from their room PTI