MD UTTAR PRADESH SRTC TRAVELS IN CORPORATION BUSES POSING AS COMMONER LISTENS TO PASSENGERS GRIEVANCES

Lucknow Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Masoom Ali Sarwar on Tuesday surprised people by himself traveling from Lucknow to Unnao districts in an ordinary roadways bus posing as a commoner in order to get a first hand experience of the travelers issues sources said Sources said that the MD UPSRTC disguised as a commoner traveling in the bus from Lucknow to Unnao so that nobody recognises him It is learnt that the MD also stopped at Alambagh bus station as a common passenger to inspect the facilities there Sarwar also traveled from Charbagh to Unnao in the SRTC bus Sources said that the MD decided to make the trip following a complaint over poor public transport infrastructure and harrowing experience of travelers while traveling in the UP SRTC buses Also read UPSRTC draws up elaborate plan for safety against COVID19While the MD UP SRTC s surprise inspection went unnoticed on Tuesday on Wednesday the MD Masoom Ali discussed his experience with the top officials of the corporation at the Transport Corporation headquarters While sharing his experience with the officials Sarwar said that the passengers complained that the conductors of the corporation buses cram the luggage inside the AC buses much to the inconvenience of the passengers The Managing Director of the UP Transport Corporation emphasized on the officials to resolve the grievances of the passengers on priority He also passed directions to ensure that the buses are operated on time so that the passengers do not have to wait for the buses at the bus station especially during peak morning and evening hours Managing Director of the Transport Corporation Masoom Ali Sarwar hails from Bihar and has been the DM of many districts of Uttar Pradesh He was recently given the charge of Managing Director of the Transport Corporation