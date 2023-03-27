Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand got married to Dr. Pragya Siddhath in accordance with the Buddhist culture in Gurugram on Sunday. Several leaders including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati attended the ceremony.

Love for pink- Mayawati attended the BSP national coordinator's wedding dressed in a Zari embroidered Pink color dress. As it can now be guessed, Mayawati prefers wearing dresses in different shades of pink on important occasions. Call it superstition or religious belief, Mayawati even wore pink suits every time she took oath as a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. She wore a pink Salwar- Kurta on her last birthday.

Mayawati had made special arrangements for her nephew's wedding. According to sources close to the family, the flowers used in the stage decoration were imported from abroad and were picked by Mayawati. State presidents, district presidents, in-charges, and other prominent leaders of various states of the Party attended Akash's wedding and blessed the couple. According to the Buddhist traditions, Bhante (Buddhist monks) solemnised the wedding and performed the marriage rituals.

A doctor by profession, Pragya is the daughter of Ashok Siddharth, a former BSP Parliamentarian. Ashok has been the party's Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2022. In 2009, Ashok was made the party MLC and was also entrusted with the task of poll manager for the party's election campaign in the recently concluded Gujarat elections.

Akash is the son of Mayawati's younger brother Anand. Akash is tasked to strengthen the BSP in other states. He completed his education in London before joining BSP. He was appointed as the national coordinator of the party in 2019. A video of Mayawati entering the wedding venue trickled out in the social media. She was also seen blessing the couple amid heavy sloganeering.