MATHURA DERAILMENT OPERATOR SUSPENDED FOR USING MOBILE WHILE OPERATING ENGINE

Mathura: Dereliction of duty by an intoxicated operator caused the derailment of an electric multiple unit (EMU) train that hit a heavy iron pole at Mathura Junction. A video of an operator entering the engine cab and carelessly putting his bag on the throttle, before getting engrossed in his mobile phone came to light.

Railway officials on Wednesday suspended five employees, including the loco pilot for their negligence. On Saturday evening, at around 6 pm, the Shakur Basti passenger EMU train from Basti reached Mathura Junction at 10:59 pm. On reaching platform number 2, all the passengers alighted from the train. After this, the maintenance of the engine was carried out by the loco pilot and other employees. Along with this, the technical faults were checked.

Meanwhile, an employee of the lighting staff entered the engine chamber, placed his black backpack on the engine throttle, then sat down and continued the video call on his mobile phone. Within a minute of his entering the cab, the train starts moving, breaks the dead end and the train engine stops after hitting a heavy iron pole.