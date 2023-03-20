Mathura: A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura will hear the Shahi Masjid-Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case on Monday, officials said. The hearing comes on the revision application by the management of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura represented by Mahendra Pratap Singh claiming ownership rights over the Shahi Iddgah mosque located in the temple's vicinity.

The court will pronounce the verdict after 2:00 pm today. The Mathura court had reserved its decision on the last hearing in the case which was held on March 15. The revision application of the plaintiff was filed in the year 2022 in the court of Additional District Judge. In the revision application, the Hindu side demanded that the disputed place be surveyed by the Government and spot-inspected by the Archaeological Department team, “because some people are trying to erase the historical evidence (of the temple's ownership over the mosque)” from the site.

However, JP Nigam, advocate of the Central Sunni Waqf Board representing the Muslim side, picked holes in the revision application, which he said had been filed in contravention of rules. Nigam said that the lower court had rejected the application, yet the plaintiff filed a revision in the upper court, in violation of norms.

He argued that the Hindu side's case has no locus standi and there is no justification for conducting a survey of the disputed site. The plaintiff is unnecessarily wasting the time of the court, added Nigam. The Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex is built on 13.37 acres, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Leela Manch, Bhagwat Bhawan on 11 acres and Shahi Idgah mosque on 2.37 acres.

The birthplace of Shri Krishna stands on the site of the ancient sitting Katra Keshav Dev temple. In several applications filed in the court, the Hindu side is demanding that the entire land be returned to the temple trust arguing that the mosque was built after demolishing part of the temple in the past. The Allahabad High Court, which is also simultaneously hearing the case, is hearing the matter on April 4.