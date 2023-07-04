Jhansi: Five persons, including a woman were killed and 11 others sustained burn injuries in a massive fire that broke out in a few shops of Sipra Bazar area on Monday afternoon. It is being suspected that the fire broke out due to short circuit but it is yet to be confirmed, fire officials said.

According to sources, the fire first broke out in a mobile shop of the market and then spread to the adjoining electronics shop. A shop and two offices located next to the electronics shop caught fire. More than 100 cars parked in the basement of the showroom were also damaged. It is being estimated that the fire has caused a damage amounting to over Rs 50 crore.

After getting information about the incident, fire brigade officials along with the police reached the spot. The rescue operation was started immediately and the fire was finally brought under control after around 10 hours. Police said that every corner of the building is being searched for those who are said to be missing.

Aron family, a resident of Mission Compound, runs an electronics and a mobile shop named BR Trades at Rama Book Depot intersection in Sipra police station area. On Monday afternoon, fire broke out in the mobile shop allegedly due to short circuit. The fire spread rapidly and before people could raise an alarm, another shop was engulfed in the flames. The office of an insurance company, a coaching centre and a sports shop were also damaged in the fire.

After the fire broke out, five persons, including a woman jumped from the second floor of the building in panic to save their lives. They were admitted to the hospital immediately but, the woman died during treatment today. The woman, identified as Ragini Rajput worked in the insurance company. Nearly 11 people injured in the incident have been sent to Vestiker Hospital, police added.

The fire led to chaos in the area. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, DIG Yogendra Singh and SSP Rajesh S Meena reached the spot and the rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of senior officials, fire brigade and police personnel. Also, the army was called to control the fire, officials said.

SSP Rajesh S said that the fire had rapidly spread to the adjoining shops and the fire brigade personnel had a tough time extinguishing it. Rescuing the trapped people was a huge challenge as the fire was spreading fast, he added.

Last year in Jhansi's busiest market in Kotwali area, a similar fire broke out at around 4:15 am that claimed the lives of two elderly couples. The fire that broke out in Sipra Bazar yesterday is considered be the second massive fire in Jhansi in the recent past.