Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The mortal remains of Captain Shubham Gupta, who was martyred in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on November 22, reached the airport on Friday. Later, the body was taken to his residence at Prateek Enclave in Tajnagari of Agra where a large number of people paid tributes to the brave jawan. People raised 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans with teary eyes and bid farewell by showering petals on the mortal remains of the jawan. The family members are in deep shock after the tragic incident and cannot control their tears. Everyone, who took part in the last rites, gave a final salute to the great son of India.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also arrived at his residence to pay his last respects. Along with politicians, many officials also arrived to pay tributes to martyr Captain Shubham Gupta. People standing on the streets were seen to have the last glimpse of the brave son. The area was reverberated with the slogans of Mother India and patriotic songs. Earlier, Army and Air Force personnel paid tributes to Shubham Gupta at the airport.