Tajnagari (Uttar Pradesh): In a curious tale of prohibited love, a married woman from Tajnagari under Etmaduddaula police station in Uttar Pradesh eloped with a neighbour girl but was later traced by the police in Delhi and the duo was brought back home. Though the woman went missing three days back but the mysterious case of love affair surfaced only when police stumbled on the call details of the woman.

According to the police, the affair started from long conversations between the duo on mobile phones, lasting seven to eight hours each day. The situation took a dramatic turn when the married woman mysteriously vanished during a trip to the market with her husband three days before. Concerned for his wife's safety, the husband promptly reported her as missing to the local police.

To unravel the mystery behind her disappearance, the police decided to delve into the call details of the married woman's mobile phone. This led them to uncover the hidden love story between the woman and the neighbour girl. With this newfound information, the police launched an investigation to locate the missing individuals. Through meticulous surveillance and examination of leads, they eventually traced the whereabouts of the married woman and the girl to Delhi.

According to the police, the married woman and the young girl had fostered a deep friendship over time, talking for hours on their mobile phones daily. Their relationship had remained concealed from their respective families, who saw their bond as merely innocent companionship. However, in reality, the two had harboured ambitions of starting a new life together.

“We thoroughly probed into the missing wife's complaint. Once we got the call details from her mobile, we found that the woman and a neighbour girl had prolonged conversations. Further investigation revealed that the girl was also missing, leading the police to trace their location to Delhi,” Inspector Rajkumar, in charge of the Etmaduddaula police station, said.

Subsequently, the police located and rescued both the married woman and the young girl. During initial questioning, they claimed to have left home with the intention of going on a leisure trip. However, under rigorous interrogation, they confessed to the truth. “The married woman revealed that the young girl had visited her house, and during their time together, they became close friends. Eventually, their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, leading them to make the decision to elope and begin a new life together,” the officer said.

In the subsequent counselling sessions, both the married woman and the young girl acknowledged their mistake and expressed remorse. They recognized the impact of their actions and the pain they caused to their families. As a result, they chose to return to their respective families.