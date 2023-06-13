MARRIED MAN DESIRING MALE CHILD IMPREGNATES WOMAN LEAVES HER IN THE LURCH AFTER SHE DELIVERS BABY GIRL

Kasganj Uttar Pradesh A married man was into illicit ties with a woman in the Sahawar area in Uttar Pradesh s Kasgang district The accused lured the victim and established a physical relationship with her It was alleged that the accused was keen on having a son and was cohabiting with the woman for a long time On Tuesday the woman gave birth to a baby girl at a cemetery When the accused Rishipal knew about the incident he fled the village along with his family Police said that when a son was not born to the accused s wife he lured the unmarried woman and impregnated her On Tuesday the victim had labour pains and she gave birth to a baby girl at the graveyard fearing that the community people would punish her if they know about the incident as she belonged to the minority community Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Jitendra Dubey said A 32yearold woman of the Sahawar area of the district lodged a complaint on Tuesday at the police station In the complaint the victim alleged that the accused Rishipal was in a physical relationship with her for the past six to seven years The accused was nurturing a desire for a son But the victim gave birth to a baby girl The accused fled the village along with his family when he knew about the incident Also read Fouryearold raped twice by minor boy in Kushinagar accused abscondingThe victim also blamed the accused s wife for supporting him in the illicit act A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the IPC Police launched legal proceedings against the accused who is on the run after the incident the ACP added Meanwhile a large crowd assembled at the graveyard where the woman along with her newborn was lying She appeared weak after giving birth to the baby said some locals gathered at the spot