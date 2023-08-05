Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): At least five people were killed and sixteen others injured after a tractor-trolley, carrying a group of people, collided head-on with a dumper on the Sadabad Road in the Sahapau Kotwali area of Hathras late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Vikram (22) from Amapur in Kasganj, Madhuri (22) of Gadhiya Sakrauli, Hemlata (12) of Wazirpur Kotla Firozabad, Lakhmi (18) and Abhishek (22) of Gadhiya Sakrauli. Amit Kumar, in-charge of the Sahapau police station, said, "Five people have been killed in the mishap. Among the injured, nine are being treated in the Community Health Center of Sadabad, while six are being shifted to the Agra Medical College and one to the Aligarh Medical College."

Also read: Four killed, 12 injured as two trucks collide head-on in Delhi

The police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the accident. Upon receiving the information of the accident, Hathras Superintendent of Police Devesh Kumar Pandey, Circle Officer Gopal Singh, Deputy District Magistrate Sadabad Sanjay Kumar, and other officials immediately reached to the accident spot and also met the injured, who are undergoing treatment.

Later Sultan Singh, one of the injured, told ETV Bharat, "We were around 50 to 60 people going to perform 'Govardhan Parikrama' in Mathura." He also claimed that the driver of the tractor-trolley was drunk and he collided with a dumper.

Also read: 18 injured as luxury bus rams truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar