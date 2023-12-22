Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least three students were killed and many others were injured after the bus they were traveling in crashed into a ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Police said on Friday. Further rescue operations are underway.

The injured students have been taken to the nearest health center for treatment, police added. The incident took place near Bankati Sikriganj under Sikriganj police station area limits of Khajni tehsil. Police said that the mishap occurred when the bus carrying children of US Central Academy tried to overtake a vehicle.