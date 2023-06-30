Banda (Uttar Pradesh): Seven persons were killed and one seriously injured, after the car they were travelling in, rammed into a stationary truck on Thursday night in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

"The mishap occurred at around 9.30 pm in the Baberu area inside the jurisdiction of the Kamasin police station. The driver of the Bolero lost control of it and rammed into a truck, which parked on the roadside," a senior police official said. Police also said that while five persons, including a mother-son duo, were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries, while they were being taken to a nearby hospital.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, two injured after car falls into gorge

According to the police official, the accident took place when the car occupants were taking a 15-year-old boy, who was electrocuted, to a hospital in the Baberu area. "The injured was rushed to the Baberu Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital," the official added.

Police said the deceased were residents of the Tilousa area. The deceased were identified as Kallu, Sairbano, Kaif, Musahid, Sakir, car driver Hasim and Jahil. "We have sent their bodies for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased," police added.

Officials of the Banda district administration said that Banda District Magistrate Durgashakti Nagpal visited the district hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh: Four killed after car falls into gorge