Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh): At least six people, including two children, were killed when the car they were traveling in, fell into a ditch in the Ikona area of Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district late Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to Ikouna police station in-charge Mahima Nath Upadhyay, the car occupants were heading to the Nepalganj area in Nepal from Balrampur. "The car's driver, while trying to save the cattle, which came into the middle of the road, lost control of the vehicle, following which it fell into a ditch on the Bahraich Balrampur National Highway. While six people were killed in the mishap, the car's driver sustained injuries and was initially admitted to a nearby hospital," Upadhyay added.

Also read: 4 killed as car collides with container truck in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

He said that among those killed were 18-year-old Neeti, 30-year-old Nilansh, who were residents of Nepal, and Vaibhav Gupta, a resident of the Nepalganj area. The identity of the other deceased was yet to be ascertained.

The police official added that the condition of the car driver is stated to be serious. "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased after post-mortem," another senior police official said.

Earlier on Friday, at least five people were killed and sixteen others injured after a tractor-trolley, carrying a group of people, collided head-on with a dumper on the Sadabad Road in the Sahapau Kotwali area of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Jharkhand: Giridih bus mishap toll climbs to 4, hunt for missing driver on