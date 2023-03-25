Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : There was a commotion at the Cantonment railway station on Friday when the matter of foreign currency being found at the station surfaced. Foreign currency has been recovered from a young man from Patna near the circulating area of ​​the station. During this, the GRP police reached the spot and recovered the foreign currency and took the youth into custody. The case has been handed over to the ED.

The person, who is caught, is said to be working in a famous hotel in Patna. The GRP Cantt has recovered $ 9,000 currency from him. It is said that this young man was carrying foreign currency from Varanasi to Patna when the matter got exposed during a family dispute with his wife.

In this regard, GRP in-charge Hemant Singh said that the arrested person was identified as Gautam Mukherjee, who is a resident of Patna. He used to work at the Maurya Hotel there. From there the owner of the hotel had asked him to meet some Dubey here in Varanasi and bring the currency. After that, on Friday he was going from here with the currency.

Hemanth Singh said that Gautam Mukherjee had a dispute with his wife in the circulating area of ​​the railway station and the family dispute reached such a point that the GRP had to intervene. During this, the wife told him about the currency. He said that when the search was done, 9,000 American dollars were recovered from Gautam. After this, the person was arrested.

The GRP in charge said that the value of the seized dollars in Indian currency is being estimated at Rs 700,000. Because it is a matter involving foreign currency, the information has been given to the ED office. Now the ED will investigate further in this matter. He said that the person was about to leave for Patna when he was arrested.