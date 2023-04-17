MAN TIES NUPTIAL KNOT WITH TRANSWOMAN IN UPS HARMIRPUR

Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh A unique marriage in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh has become a topic of discussion among villagers A 48yearold Chhatrapal Singh tied the nuptial knot with a transwoman In a simple function the couple took the marriage vows A priest chanted mantras and performed rituals The marriage was performed at Tola Khangaran village in the Sarila area of the district on Saturday Groom Chhatrapal Singh was trying to enter into wedlock and lead a conjugal life for the past 20 years But his efforts were not paying the desired results Lastly he decided to make a eunuch Billo Rani his life partner Amid the presence of a few people and a priest the groom applied vermilion on the bride s forehead Later a feast was organised in the evening Friends wellwishers and relatives of the groom as well as the bride attended the wedding banquet Congratulatory messages began pouring in for the groom and the bride Guests and participants were dancing with DJ musical band playing in the backdrop People were discussing this unique marriageAlso read Cab driver marries Haryana transwoman flees with valuablesNathuram Singh a resident of Tola Khangaran village has two sons Nathuram s elder son was married Whereas his 48yearold younger son Chhatrapal Singh was unmarried Chhatrapal to tide over the midlife crisis planned to marry transwoman Billo Rani The marriage was conducted near Sati Mata temple in the village on Saturday Priest Pandit Omprakash performed the marriage Groom Chhatrapal and bride Billo performed marriage rituals on the occasion