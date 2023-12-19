MAN STABS WIFE TO DEATH IN LUCKNOW SUSPECTING HER FIDELITY

Lucknow: The Lucknow police arrested a doctor for stabbing his wife to death suspecting her fidelity in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Thakurganj area of the state capital, they said. The accused identified as Anandeshwar, a physiotherapist by profession, who married 15 years ago.

DCP West Rahul Raj said, "Anadeshwar was addicted to alcohol and used to have frequent fights with his wife over money and petty issues. On December 5, the couple fought over trivial issues. Enraged by this, the accused tied his wife's hands and legs and stabbed her 18 times with a knife."

"Anadeshwar had given sleeping pills to their children and then fled to Kolkata and later to Varanasi," the DCP said. The accused was changing his location frequently, he said. After gaining consciousness, the children informed about their incident to their grandmother," he said. The deceased's brother then lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police then started an investigation and nabbed the accused near the Motor Training School of Krishnanagar on Monday night.