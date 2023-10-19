Kanpur Dehat(Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking turn of events, a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district culminated in a gruesome crime in the early hours of Thursday. Ram Prakash Dwivedi, an 85-year-old man, and his son Vimal’s third wife, Khushbu, were allegedly murdered by Vimal’s sons from previous marriages. Vimal- a retired teacher was also seriously injured in the incident and is now recuperating in the hospital.

The tragic incident unfolded in the quiet town of Amraudha, situated in the Bhoganipur Kotwali area of Kanpur Dehat. According to police reports, the family dynamics were complex, with Vimal, the 63-year-old son of the deceased, married three times, leading to growing tension within the family. Ram Prakash had been residing with his son Vimal and Khushbu, and it was within this household that the horrifying crime took place.

The alleged culprits behind this gruesome act were identified as Akshat and Lalit, sons of Vimal from his first and second wives, respectively. They reportedly entered their father's residence and brutally assaulted Ram Prakash, Khushbu, and Vimal. The attack escalated, ultimately resulting in the tragic demise of Ram Prakash and Khushbu, both of whom were mercilessly killed using a sharp weapon.

Local law enforcement authorities responded swiftly to the distress call, arriving at the scene to discover Vimal, the lone survivor. Vimal was immediately rushed to the district hospital, and subsequently transferred to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur due to the severity of his injuries. As per the latest reports, Vimal's condition remains critical, adding to the overall tragedy of the situation.