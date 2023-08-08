MAN SHOOTS SON AFTER BEING PREVENTED FROM RAPING DAUGHTER IN AYODHYA ABSCONDS

Ayodhya: A man shot his son for preventing him from allegedly raping his elder daughter. The youth was admitted to the Lucknow trauma centre in a critical condition and is currently battling for life. Police are on the lookout for the accused, who fled after the incident.

The incident took place in a village under Gosaiganj police station area on Sunday. According to the police, the accused's wife had died a long time back. He lived with his two daughters and a son. On Sunday night, he attempted to rape his elder daughter. Hearing the commotion, his son woke up and stopped him. This led to a dispute between the father and son. In a fit of rage, the man shot at his son and the bullet hit his jaw.

While his son fell on the floor bleeding, the man fled from the house. The man's daughter brought a towel and wrapped it tightly around her brother's mouth. Then the youth and his sister walked eight kilometers in the dark to reach Maya Bazar, primary health centre. However, since the boy's condition was serious, he was referred to Medical College Darshan Nagar. The siblings went to Darshan Nagar but they were then referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Finally, the boy was admitted at Lucknow Trauma Centre and is currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read: 2 minor girls gang-raped in MP's Rewa; 5 persons held, case lodged after video surfaces

SP Rural Atul Sonkar said that a case has been registered in this connection and investigations are underway. "The accused absconded after the incident but a search operation has been launched. The condition of the injured youth is learnt to be critical and he is undergoing treatment at the Lucknow Trauma Center," Sonkar said.