Bahraich(Uttar Pradesh): Three days after a standard VI child body was found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that they had cracked the case and arrested the accused. The deceased child has been identified as Vivek Verma (10), a resident of Parsa village under the Nanpara police station of the district.

According to the police, Vivek was strangled to death in a wheat field on Thursday. On receiving the information about the body, the police reached the spot and after registering a case, started an investigation into the matter. The police formed three teams for the investigation in this regard.

Superintendent of Police, Prashant Verma said, "The son of the deceased's cousin remained unwell. The deceased's cousin, Anoop Verma, instead of having treatment went to Tantrik who advised him to sacrifice a child's life. Anoop on Thursday took Vivek to the wheat field with him and killed him with a shovel."

"Anoop then put soil on his body and returned home after hiding the shovel," the SP added. The SP said that a prize of Rs 10,000 has also been given to the team which cracked the case.

Earlier, two men allegedly killed a six-year-old boy as a human sacrifice by slitting his throat. The incident took place in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony. The accused were identified as Vijay Kumar and Vinay Kumar. The police then started an investigation and arrested the accused.