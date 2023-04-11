Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): To survive the competition, Sonu Rawat, a young businessman here, hatched a plan that helped in attracting more customers to his food cart. Rawat executed his plan and offered food at lesser rates to those who are unemployed. These customers are happy that even at the lesser price, Rawat does not compromise on the quality of the food.

Rawat has put up his cart on Medical College Road in Gorakhpur with a banner mentioning the separate rate lists of different fast food items for employed and unemployed customers. Talking to the media, Rawat said, "There is a lot of competition in this business. Several new fast-food joints have opened even in this area. In order to survive, we need to attract more customers and customers demand good quality food at a cheaper rate."

The food vendor said that this was why he hatched this idea and that his food cart offers noodles and pasta for Rs 15 to employed customers and unemployed customers get the same food items for Rs 10.

Rawat further said, "Lesser rate does not mean we compromise with the quality of the food. This idea has helped us to bag more customers. I had saved up some money to set up this cart but I suffered losses in the initial days. That is when I decided to do something new to attract customers. And what is a better option to attract middle-class customers than offering cheaper rates? Keeping the unemployed youth in mind, we decided to offer them food for just Rs 10."

Even though the profit is less, once we are able to attract more people to our food cart, they will become our regular customers which will benefit us in the longer run, he added.

Ravindra Choudhary, a customer said, "I was on my way to the medical college when I saw this cart selling noodles for Rs 15 to employed people which is also very reasonable. The taste and quality that they are offering at this rate is also commendable. I don't know how they benefit from this offer but I think they will be successful in attracting customers."