Banda: In a shocking end to an extramarital affair, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife's paramour along with his two accomplices to avenge the murder of the paramour's brother nearly two decades ago in Banga district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Police have arrested two of the assailants besides the deceased's wife, who is accused of destroying evidence to cover up the murder.

Police made the shocking revelation after a man was found dead in Kairi village under the Bisanda police station limits of Banda district on Aug. 23. According to the police, the victim identified as Balkaran was shot dead on the night of Aug. 23 by some unknown assailants in Kairi village. A police official said that the murder came to light when Balkaran's wife informed the police on the morning of 24 Aug.

Following the complaint, a team of police from the Bisanda Police Station was rushed to the spot to probe the case. Police took the body in possession and sent it for postmortem. During the subsequent investigation, the body was found at a different spot than the actual crime spot. Police said that an attempt was made to destroy the evidence from the spot.

Also read: Double homicide shocks Assam's Dhubri district: Couple killed in sleep

The subsequent probe into the murder case uncovered chilling details into the incident with the role of the victim's wife coming to light. Superintendent of Police Ankur Aggarwal said that Balkaran was shot dead by Rajkumar, the paramour of his wife along with two others Ramnaresh and Rajesh to avenge the murder of Rajkumar's brother Rajaram Patel way back in October 2005.

Police said that investigation revealed that Balkaran had killed Rajaram Patel, a resident of his village, in October 2005. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and he came out of jail in Jan. 2023 after serving his sentence. Police said that while Balkaran was serving the sentence, his wife Santoshiya had an illegal relationship with Rajkumar, the brother of the deceased Rajaram.

After coming out of jail, Balkaran often used to torture his wife accusing her of infidelity. Police said that on Aug. 23, Rajkumar along with Rajesh Patel and Ramnaresh shot dead Balkaran after calling him out of the house on Aug. 24. Police said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime.

The accused said that after killing Balkaran, body was picked up from the main spot and kept near a hand pump. Police said that the victim's wife tried to destroy the evidence by cleaning the crime spot. While police have arrested three accused, Rajesh Patel is absconding in the case.