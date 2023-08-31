Meerut youth makes his own vehicle in Rs 45,000 after father refuses to buy him one

Meerut(Uttar Pradesh): When a brilliant young mind works to achieve a target in mind, great things can happen. A young man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has one such inspiring story. Ashish, a resident of Gagan Vihar Colony of Meerut created a 100% eco-friendly car which runs on battery.

Like most youth would do, Ashish asked his father to buy him a car. Instead of fulfilling his wish, the father advised him to work hard and buy his own. The son took the advice wholeheartedly but instead of saving money to buy one, he managed to create one from scrap.

'Desi Thar', the name Ashish has given to his vehicle, can travel up to 150 kilometres on electricity worth Rs 24. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ashish said, "I bought the body of the car from a junkyard. After that, I bought the other parts according to the need. This car has many features. A lithium battery has been used in it. I named the car 'Desi Thar' as I tried to make it in the same way. At least Rs 45,000 were used in the making of the car."

"Once the car is charged, it can travel up to 150 kilometres. A special alternator has also been installed in it which will charge its battery while moving, so that the vehicle will run about 30 kilometres more. The battery has also been connected to the solar panel," Ashish said.

"Whatever I have learned, I learned from YouTube," he said. He claimed that earlier, he had created a bike that was much cheaper than the e-bikes available in the market. Ashish's father said, " I am very happy that now if I have to go to any program, then I don't have to hire a car. I can go anywhere with my family."