MAN KILLS LOVER DUMPS BODY IN SEPTIC TANK IN UTTAR PRADESHS PRAYAGRAJ

Prayagraj In a shocking incident a man allegedly killed his lover and dumped her body in a tank at his underconstruction house in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday The accused has been identified as Arvind hailing from Mahewa locality of Prayagraj district His arrest came a fortnight after his lover identified as Raj Kesar 35 went missing Her body was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area The body has been sent for postmortem examination Soon after she went missing the family of the deceased had lodged a missing complaint with the police after which police launched an investigation into the incident Also read Man kills 16yearold daughter for talking to boy dumps body in UP s Hindon riverA police official said that Arvind was taken into custody and confessed during police custody to have killed Kesar Arvind said that he killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house A police official said that Arvind had befriended Ashish alias Arvind Kumar seven years ago However Arvind s family members had fixed his marriage which was scheduled on 28 May the official said It is said that Arvind carried out the murder on May 24 by strangulating Kesar to death after she objected to his proposed marriage He later dumped the body in a septic tank A police official said that he called his girlfriend to his underconstruction house on 24 May where he strangled her to death In order to dodge police suspicion Arvind joined the family of the slain Kesar to demand her whereabouts police said