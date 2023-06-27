Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing cash to take his wife to Manali for a honeymoon, the police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Hashim, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. There were about Rs 1.9 lakhs in the bag and the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby shop, the police said.

Superintendent of Police City Akhilesh Singh Bhadauria said that Hashim was married in January. After marriage, he had promised to take his wife to Kullu Manali for a honeymoon. He could not raise money for this, while his wife repeatedly insisted on taking her on a honeymoon. After this, Hashim stole a new Bullet motorcycle from the Thana Majhola area on June 3, the SP said.

According to sources, medical representative Nasir reached a medical agency with a bag. Hashim followed him with a mask on his face and fled the spot after stealing the bag containing cash when the medical representative was talking to someone in the office.

SP Singh said, "On June 4, a man lodged a complaint stating that his bag with cash of around Rs 1.9 lakhs has been stolen from a medical agency. We started an investigation and examined the CCTV cameras and found Hashim in the footage stealing the bag." "During the investigation, the police came to know that Hashim went to Manali with his wife. When he returned from the trip, Rs 45,000 and a stolen bullet were recovered from him. The accused has been arrested," SP Singh said.

