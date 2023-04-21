Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a person from Varanasi s Cantonment area for posting an objectionable message on his social media account The social media post was related to the slain gangsterpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Asharaf s killings The brother duo had been killed in police custody on April 15 in Prayagraj Both were taken to a hospital for a medical checkup In the middle of the media interaction three shooters in the guise of journalists fired bullets at Atiq and his brother Ashraf killing them on the spot The accused in the social media post written in Hindi language stated that it is easy to kill a caged lion muster the courage to kill lion when the animal is roaming freely Your entire community will be wiped out Pinjrey Mein Sher Ka Shikar Kiya Hai Kabhi Khuley Mein Sher Ka Shikar Karna Tumhari Nasla Tak Tabah Ho Jayegey — Insah Allah Someone took a screenshot of Mohammad Alam s post and tagged it with the Twitter account of the Varanasi Police Commissionerate Police Taking serious note of the matter the police swung into action and arrested Mohammad Alam During the interrogation the accused Alam confessed to the police that he operates a private bus service in partnership with Prayagraj Also read Atiq Ahmed s trusted shooter Abdul Qavi s brother arrestedThe Inspector of the Cantonment police station Prabhukant said The accused Mohammad Alam alias Monu Pehalwan has been arrested for posting an inflammatory message on social media He has been arrested on charges of breaching the peace Further legal proceedings have been initiated against him