MAN HELD FOR ABDUCTING RAPING DALIT WOMAN IN UP

Ballia (UP): A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a Dalit woman in Bansdih area here on Friday, police said. Superintendent of Police S Anand said the accused -- Vikesh Tiwari (23) -- was sent to judicial custody by a local court in Ballia.

On June 22, Vikesh Tiwari, a resident of Uttar Tola village, allegedly lured and abducted the 18-year-old woman of the same village, her father said in a police complaint.

According to police, on July 20, Vikesh Tiwari, his father Harendra Tiwari, mother Urmila Tiwari and brother Ritesh Tiwari were booked under Section 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police arrested Vikesh Tiwari and rescued the woman. In her statement to police, she accused Vikesh Tiwari of abducting and raping her, police said. Following the woman's complaint, Section 376 (rape) of the IPC was added to the FIR, police said. (PTI)