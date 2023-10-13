Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) : An 80-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a murder that took place in 1974. At that time, a woman was shot dead at Narkhi village in the Firozabad district. In this case, on Thursday the court found the murderer guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Besides, a fine of Rs 20 thousand has also been imposed on him. If the convicted person does not pay the fine, he will also have to face additional punishment of one year.

Woman shot dead on September 14, 1974:

According to the prosecution, Mahendra Singh, a resident of Narkhi, shot dead Ram Beti's husband with a rifle on September 14, 1974. He resorted to this killing at the request of a woman from the same village. Meera Devi, daughter of Ram Beti, had filed a case against Mahendra in the police station. At that time Narkhi was a part of Agra. The case remained pending in Agra court for a long time. Some time ago the case was transferred to Firozabad court. Where the case was heard in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jitendra Gupta.

ADGC Shrinarayan Sharma, who was prosecuting the case, said that many testimonies were given during the trial. Many evidences were presented before the court. On the basis of evidence, the court found Mahendra Singh guilty.