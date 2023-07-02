MAN DIES BY SUICIDE IN UP AFTER KILLING SON ATTACKING WIFE AND DAUGHTER

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh): A five-year-old boy died after his father allegedly attacked him and the family members with a sharp weapon and later died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Jahanganj police station area of the city. The accused has been identified as Dinesh.

According to the police, relatives said that Dinesh had gone to sleep at his house on Saturday night and he had sent some messages regarding transactions at night on the WhatsApp group of the villagers. As soon as he woke up in the morning, he attacked his wife and children with a sharp weapon, resulting in the death of his son.

The accused's wife, Meena (30), and her 11-year-old daughter received grievous injuries, the police said. The accused then died by suicide, 200 metres away from the house. On receiving the information on Sunday morning, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. The police then sent the injured to a hospital for treatment and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said, "We received the information about a murder and suicide at Ratanpur village. When we reached the spot, a five-year-old boy was lying dead in the room. A woman, identified as Meena and a girl were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to Lohia Hospital. The accused Dinesh after committing the crime died by suicide 200 metres away from the house."